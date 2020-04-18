ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,062,524,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $952,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NYSE:COP traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.26. 13,158,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,531,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

