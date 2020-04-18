Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Trimmed by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -903.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

