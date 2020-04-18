Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.92. 3,672,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.75 and its 200-day moving average is $300.13. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

