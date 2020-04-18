Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 13.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $317.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,641. The firm has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit