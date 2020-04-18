Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 13.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $317.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,641. The firm has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

