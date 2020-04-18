Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

COTY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 4,892,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,604. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after buying an additional 350,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after buying an additional 1,966,593 shares in the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,595,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,173,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 696.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after buying an additional 2,634,550 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

