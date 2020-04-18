Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) to Neutral

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MXCYY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metso Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Metso Oyj stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.81. Metso Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.86 million during the quarter. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.61%. Research analysts forecast that Metso Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

