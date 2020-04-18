CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

CSX stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,826,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

