Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.18. 1,300,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

