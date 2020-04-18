Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Apr 18th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CUTR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of CUTR traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,618. Cutera has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $193.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 23,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $575,621.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,015.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Insiders purchased a total of 63,960 shares of company stock worth $1,493,312 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 48,184.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cutera by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 132,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

