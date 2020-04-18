DA Davidson Boosts Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $47.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Securities lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,832,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

