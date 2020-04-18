Dash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $894.25 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $79.53 or 0.01098387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, LBank, Coinbe and C-Patex. During the last week, Dash has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $751.18 million and $894.25 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00057977 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00185678 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002271 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,445,597 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

