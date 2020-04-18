DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Lowered to $11.00 at R. F. Lafferty

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective decreased by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 3,316,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other DCP Midstream news, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,525 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 393,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 422,394 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

