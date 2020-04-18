DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Lowered to $11.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective decreased by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCP. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of DCP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 3,316,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DCP Midstream news, VP Richard A. Loving purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth $750,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 85,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

