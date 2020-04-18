Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €155.00 ($180.23) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €144.12 ($167.59).

ETR DB1 traded up €0.75 ($0.87) during trading on Thursday, reaching €139.60 ($162.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €127.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.05. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 1-year high of €158.90 ($184.77).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

