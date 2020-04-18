Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.70 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.25 ($14.24).

ETR LHA traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €8.34 ($9.70). 12,610,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.81 ($9.08) and a 52 week high of €22.70 ($26.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.19.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

