Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.70 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.25 ($14.24).

ETR LHA traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €8.34 ($9.70). 12,610,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.81 ($9.08) and a 52 week high of €22.70 ($26.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.19.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

