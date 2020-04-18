Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutz (ETR:DEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DEZ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €5.28 ($6.14).

Shares of DEZ traded up €0.22 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting €3.70 ($4.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.86. Deutz has a fifty-two week low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $447.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

