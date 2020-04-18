DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €27.10 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €27.10 ($31.51) target price by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.30 ($30.58) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.63 ($33.29).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €24.16 ($28.09). 170,383 shares of the company were exchanged. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($46.50). The business has a fifty day moving average of €24.97 and a 200 day moving average of €30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

