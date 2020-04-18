DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.53 ($43.64).

Shares of 1COV stock traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €31.07 ($36.13). 2,273,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €29.37 and its 200-day moving average is €39.07. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a fifty-two week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

