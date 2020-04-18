Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXP. Standpoint Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.17.

EXP traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $56.76. 464,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,790. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.81.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,658,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 86.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

