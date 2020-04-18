eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Sciencast Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 0.5% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.46. 15,125,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,185,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

