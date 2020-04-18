ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.67. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$6.19.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$87.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

