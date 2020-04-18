ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.
ECN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.67. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$6.19.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.