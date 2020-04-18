Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.75. 1,265,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average is $187.53.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

