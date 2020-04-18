Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,829,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

