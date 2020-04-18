Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ENB traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 5,829,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,192. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

