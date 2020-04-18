Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $652.14 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $5.61 or 0.00077437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BTC Markets, FCoin and Gatehub. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $652.14 million and approximately $1.66 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.79 or 0.02524541 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Exrates, YoBit, BigONE, Koineks, Poloniex, Kraken, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, EXX, Bitbns, Bit-Z, FCoin, CPDAX, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, Coinut, ABCC, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Gatehub, Coinroom, Gate.io, CoinEx, LBank, Bitsane, Korbit, LiteBit.eu, Coinhub, RightBTC, Bittrex, Coinone, ChaoEX, Coinnest, Cryptomate, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, Upbit, HBUS, Binance, BitForex, OKEx, QBTC, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Bibox, Ovis, Coinbase Pro, CoinTiger, C2CX, OKCoin International, CoinEgg, BTC Markets, Bithumb, C-CEX, Coinsuper, Instant Bitex, BCEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

