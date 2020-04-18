Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. 204,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,249. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

