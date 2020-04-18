Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

FSLY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 3,823,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. Analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $244,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,228.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,164,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,009,408 and sold 480,638 shares valued at $10,338,019.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fastly by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,935,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,390,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 89.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

