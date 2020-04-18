Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.42.

Shares of FRT traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. 740,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,051. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $799,751,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,408,000 after acquiring an additional 438,850 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 348,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 75,971 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

