FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.85. 2,460,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.35.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.