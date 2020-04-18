First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FGBI. TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

FGBI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 11,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $116.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

