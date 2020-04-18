First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. 1,024,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,836,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

