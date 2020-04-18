First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $166,000.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 979,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

