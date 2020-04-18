FirstCoin (FRST) Market Cap Hits $76,714.78

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 15% against the dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $76,714.78 and $35.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034014 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047779 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000707 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,249.56 or 1.00127422 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00065845 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000707 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

