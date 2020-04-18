Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $78,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $577,518,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,361 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $125,830,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.63. 4,142,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

