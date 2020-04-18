FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY remained flat at $$1.08 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,750. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 195,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $393,944.44. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 294,484 shares of company stock worth $515,483. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 229,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit