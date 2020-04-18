FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY remained flat at $$1.08 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,750. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 195,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $393,944.44. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 294,484 shares of company stock worth $515,483. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 229,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

