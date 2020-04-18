Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Get Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) alerts:

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GZPFY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 3,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.