Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.99. 94,141,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,355,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.