Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of GPRE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 676,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,669.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Green Plains by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

