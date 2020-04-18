Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of GCBC traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 5,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $171.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.58. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

