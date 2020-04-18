Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE GHL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 126,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,785. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $185.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

