Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Posts Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 22.79%.

Shares of HARL opened at $22.00 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Harleysville Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

