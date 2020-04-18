Helium (HLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $247,072.09

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last week, Helium has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Helium has a market cap of $247,072.09 and $6.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005848 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

