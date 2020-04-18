Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $39,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.46. 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,310. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

