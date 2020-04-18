Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $39,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HSY traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.46. 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,310. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.
In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.