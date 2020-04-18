Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

