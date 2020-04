Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.