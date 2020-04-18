Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.42. 6,647,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.