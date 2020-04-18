Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of HON traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.32. 4,722,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,429. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.