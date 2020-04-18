Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.63.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.92. 276,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,319. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Hub Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

