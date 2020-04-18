IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Cut by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,135,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 135,058 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after acquiring an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.16. 415,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $296.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

