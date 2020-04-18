Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,712. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

