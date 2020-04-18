Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Trimmed by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,353,000 after buying an additional 124,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $650,506,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,875,000 after buying an additional 200,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,504. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

